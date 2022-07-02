NFT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,655.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. NFT has a total market cap of $423,361.74 and $2,655.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.37 or 0.99966515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

