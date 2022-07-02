NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading Up 12.4% This Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $460.13 or 0.02382281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $81,892.28 and approximately $246.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.37 or 0.99966515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 178 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

