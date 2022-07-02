Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,780.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nicholas Financial stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Nicholas Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICK stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

