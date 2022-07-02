NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,089,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NDAC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.77. 187,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,583. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

