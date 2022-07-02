Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00.
  • On Monday, May 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00.

PANW traded up $14.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.25. 1,169,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

