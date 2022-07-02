Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 454,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,790. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Nitches Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

