Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Norfolk Southern worth $179,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $228.55 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $262.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

