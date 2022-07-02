Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.98

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.98 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.47). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.43), with a volume of 42,873 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.21.

In other news, insider Nicholas Mills purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,310.02).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

