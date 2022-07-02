Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $443.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $486.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

