Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.72. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 7,415 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 152.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

