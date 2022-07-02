NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.71.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $195.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.89 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

