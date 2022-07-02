Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Lessened by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,307 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $47,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

