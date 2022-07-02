Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 16561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUVB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 82.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 173.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.