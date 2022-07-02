Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 48.2% in June

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 272,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,267. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
