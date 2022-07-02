Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 83.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

