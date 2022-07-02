Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JMM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 3,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $166,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,995,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.