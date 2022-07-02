Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JMM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 3,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
