Nxt Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $83,875.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nxt has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014458 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005413 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

According to CryptoCompare, ” Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform and the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Launched in November 2013 and written from scratch in Java, Nxt is proof that blockchain technology is not only about simple transfer of value but also has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives with the various decentralized applications that can be built with it. Today, Nxt remains one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry, influencing numerous other projects. With its many easy to use modular built-in features, Nxt covers most of the dApp use cases and at the same time is perfectly suitable for private blockchain implementations. Where did NXT come from? Nxt is an iconic project in the history of blockchain development. Launched as early as November 2013 it represents the first pure proof of stake blockchain ever deployed. Started by an anonymous developer who disappeared shortly thereafter, with a crowdsale that raised only a symbolic amount, the Nxt project formed a wonderful community around it, and gave birth to many successful follow-up projects, including own Ardor platform. What are the advantages of NXT? NXT has simple but flexible architecture makes blockchain adoption easy, andcan be extended to fit any public or private use case.Nxt was the first blockchain to launch a user-friendly and yet fully decentralizedasset exchange. Anyone can issue and trade tokens on top of Nxt, and orders arematched and executed directly on the blockchain itself.The Nxt blockchain has been live in production for more than 6 years withvirtually no downtime, no major bugs, and no successful exploits. Millions of Nxttransactions have been conducted reliably, establishing its reputation as one ofthe most secure platforms in the blockchain industry.”

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

