O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.55.

OI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 1,401,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,576. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

