Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

The company has a market cap of $50.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

