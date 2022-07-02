Oddz (ODDZ) One Day Volume Hits $283,399.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.25 million and $283,399.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00159900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00634120 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00084220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

