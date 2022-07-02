Oikos (OKS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27,138.00

Oikos (OKS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $398,548.73 and approximately $27,138.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00607500 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016207 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

