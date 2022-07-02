Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,542. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

