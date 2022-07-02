Omni (OMNI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Omni has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00013776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00261882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,355 coins and its circulating supply is 563,039 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.