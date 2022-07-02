Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Decreased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

