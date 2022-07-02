Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

