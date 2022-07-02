OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

