OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $5,274,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OneMain by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in OneMain by 20.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

