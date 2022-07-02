ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $56.75 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

