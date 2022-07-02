Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.57

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 1723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

