oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Acquires A$28,750.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Miles bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$28,750.00 ($19,965.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

oOh!media Company Profile (Get Rating)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, and office buildings; classic and digital street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail.

