oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Acquires A$28,750.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Miles bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$28,750.00 ($19,965.28).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
oOh!media Company Profile (Get Rating)
