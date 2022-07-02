OpenOcean Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $551,606.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $551,606.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00606882 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00084216 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016178 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.