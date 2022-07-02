Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Up 2.8%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.21. Approximately 53,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 157,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of C$239.37 million and a P/E ratio of -37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

