Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average is $352.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

