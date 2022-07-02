Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.