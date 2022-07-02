Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 26.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $6,317,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $616.70. The stock had a trading volume of 502,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,525. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $628.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

