Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,706 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,239 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

