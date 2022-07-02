Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,789 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 108,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.58. 3,711,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,238. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.