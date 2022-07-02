Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 215,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 196,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,474. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $943.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

