Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 5.4%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 7,109,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 8,193,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

