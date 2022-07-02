Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Down 56.8% in June

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 110,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,216. Orion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHPA. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 53.1% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Orion Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Orion Acquisition by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

