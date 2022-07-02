Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.4% annually over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $956.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 467,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 151,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.