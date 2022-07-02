Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.67. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration.

