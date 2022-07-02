Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Trading Up 4.7%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

