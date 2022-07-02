Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) vs. Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Financial Contrast

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Pasithea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -37.03% -34.18% Pasithea Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics and Pasithea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Pasithea Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $208.38 million 0.74 $122.83 million ($1.01) -2.17 Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 1,164.40 -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Ovid Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Pasithea Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome; and OV815 for the treatment of kinesin-family of proteins associated neurological disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

