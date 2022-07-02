Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 49.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 698,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

