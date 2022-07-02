Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

OXM stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

