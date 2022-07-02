Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Shares Down 1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 34.87% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.