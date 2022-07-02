Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ PACB opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 347.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.