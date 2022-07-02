PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.41.

Shares of PD stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,760 shares of company stock worth $5,384,046 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 136.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

