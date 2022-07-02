PAID Network Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $26,418.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00176779 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.01282234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00082307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016047 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

